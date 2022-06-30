Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

MGPI opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $104.00.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,463.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,195. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

