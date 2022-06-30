Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 550 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.66) to GBX 770 ($9.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.14) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.08) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 460.25 ($5.65) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 489.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.92. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73). The firm has a market cap of £60.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

