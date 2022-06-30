Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €24.71 ($26.29) on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €33.56 and a 200-day moving average of €50.19.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.