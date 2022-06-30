Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 400 to GBX 320. The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROYMY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.40.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.