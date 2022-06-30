RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.22

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 19746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $826.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,562,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

