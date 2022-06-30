Ruba Borno Acquires 937 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Ruba Borno bought 937 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($29.26) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($27,416.82).

LON:EXPN traded down GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,406 ($29.52). 1,517,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,731. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,566.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,903.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($45.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.60) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,316 ($40.68).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

