Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rubellite Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RUBLF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

