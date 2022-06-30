Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.0 days.

SAABF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Saab AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAABF remained flat at $$37.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

Saab AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SAABF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.96 million during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.