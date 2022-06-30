Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 591,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 69,361 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 992,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 692,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 425,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

