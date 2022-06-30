Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.25 ($3.22).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 233 ($2.86) to GBX 229 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 207 ($2.54) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £517.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.39).

In related news, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,800.00). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($90,950.02).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

