SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SAF-Holland from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at $12.06 during midday trading on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of 8.40 and a 1 year high of 12.06.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

