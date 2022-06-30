Safe Price Reaches $13.76 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $13.76 or 0.00068623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $286.79 million and $408,896.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

