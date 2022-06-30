SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Tops $413,976.47

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $413,976.47 and approximately $125,345.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,215.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00522862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00278822 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

