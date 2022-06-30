Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,496. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of 165.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.23.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,521,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,169,996. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $63,484,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 78.0% in the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after buying an additional 251,077 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $185,880,000 after buying an additional 186,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

