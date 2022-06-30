Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Trading Up 9.2%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) shares were up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)
