Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 605,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,601,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SANP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Santo Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions.

