Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,083 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 1,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,625. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

