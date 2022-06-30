Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 3,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,216. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70.

