Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,062 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

