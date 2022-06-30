Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $59.10. 11,921,577 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

