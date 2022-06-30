Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.61. The stock had a trading volume of 407,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.