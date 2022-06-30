Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $30,594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $23,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.32. 26,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

