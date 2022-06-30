Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Leverty Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 27.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $34,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $31.16. 96,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,522. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

