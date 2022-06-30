Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 745,536 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 5,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

