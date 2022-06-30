ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ScION Tech Growth I stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,224. ScION Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,894,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,546 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

