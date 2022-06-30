SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Trading Down 0.4%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 56,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 491,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Get SciSparc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SciSparc in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SciSparc during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SciSparc during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.