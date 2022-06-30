Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.53

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a current ratio of 21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,303.70 and a beta of 0.90.
About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.