Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.53

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a current ratio of 21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,303.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

