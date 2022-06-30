SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $758,385. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

