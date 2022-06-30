SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.08. SecureWorks shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 13 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 18,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 73,892 shares of company stock worth $758,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $922.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SecureWorks by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

