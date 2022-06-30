Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $109,555.62 and $102.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

