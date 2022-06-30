Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

