Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $356,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.