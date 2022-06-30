Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,238 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 134,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -459.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

