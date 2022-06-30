Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1,885.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

SCHP stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01.

