Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,974 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 144,998 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

