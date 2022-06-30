Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $732,000 Position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 5.36. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares in the company, valued at $181,871.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

