Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GOVT opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.