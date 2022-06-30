Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.15). 268,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 477,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

