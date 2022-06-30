SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT Lowered to CHF 2,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.00.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 95,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,173. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.