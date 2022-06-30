Shah Capital Management Buys 92,707 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 92,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $410,692.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,749,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,480,546.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Shah Capital Management acquired 145,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $671,350.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Shah Capital Management acquired 106,499 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,630. The firm has a market cap of $318.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

