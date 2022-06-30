Sharps Compliance Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sharps Compliance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sharps Compliance’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 67.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 117,847 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.