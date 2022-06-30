Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Down 6.2%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.59). 46,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 36,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.84 million and a PE ratio of 64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.72.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

