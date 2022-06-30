Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 971240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £301,948.50 and a PE ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Get Shefa Gems alerts:

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration and development company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, carmel sapphire, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.