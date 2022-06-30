ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,000 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,642. ShiftPixy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 124.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ShiftPixy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.50% of ShiftPixy worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

