Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Shoprite stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 18,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.1093 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

