Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Declines By 97.9%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARRRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,045. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

