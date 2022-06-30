Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Drops By 59.8%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BMWYY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMWYY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($118.09) to €107.00 ($113.83) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

