Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Drops By 55.0%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,300 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 26,289,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,550.1 days.

SNPMF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

