Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Decreases By 75.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Commercial National Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 5,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
