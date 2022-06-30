Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Grows By 115.2%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 135,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,167. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $31.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.81) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €26.50 ($28.19) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €28.50 ($30.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($23.40) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.